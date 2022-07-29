JP Hale suffers Commonwealth Games Defeat
JP Hale was unable to get Team NI’s Commonwealth Games off to a winning start today.
The Star ABC man was fancied to do well in the prestigious competition but unfortunately suffered defeat on day 1.
The 21-year-old came undone against Joshua Tukamuhebwa and fell at the first hurdle, exiting in the round of 32.
The Ugandan brought huge power to the table and hurt the starlet a number of times but Hale did enough to impress two of the five judges, although that wasn’t enough to get him the win. Three of the judges favoured the work of Tukamuhebwa and Hale lost a 3-2 split.
Jude Gallagher will now look to get Team NI’s first win as he fights Swaziland on Saturday.
N.I Commonwealth Team:
48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC
50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC
51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC
54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC
57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC
57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC
60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC
63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC
67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda
70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC
71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC
75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC
High Performance Director: John Conlan
Head Coach: Damian Kennedy
Coaches:
Liam Corr
Rory McShane
Jay Delaney
Support Team
Damian Martin
Lorcan McGee