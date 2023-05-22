JP Hale gets Ireland off to Winning Start
Team Ireland is off to a winning start at the Feliks Stamm tournament in Pultusk, Poland. 63.5kg JP Hale, the only Irish athlete between the ropes in day one preliminary action, was the victor over his opponent, Philip Donnel.
179 boxers from 21 countries, including Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Bulgaria, France, England, Italy, Poland, and Uzbekistan are contesting the tournament.
Team Ireland is already guaranteed some hardware – 48kg Rickey Nesbitt is the walkover champion. 57kg Patryk Adamus has a bye in to the semi-finals and comes home with at least bronze. Likewise, 48kg Nicole Buckley, 63kg Shauna Browne-O’Keefe and 70kg Christina Desmond
Preliminaries continue on Tuesday, and 57kg Kelsey Leonard opens proceedings in Ring A’s morning session, against France’s Amina Zidani. 75kg Aoibhe Carabine is in action in the last bout in that ring and session, against Italy’s Jessica Galiazia. In Ring B’s afternoon session, 81+kg Judy Bobbett takes on Ukraine’s Mariia Kryvonis in Bout 8
57kg Adam Hession meets Antony Joseph in Bout 2 of Ring B’s evening session, followed in Bout 7 by 71kg Jon McConnell contest against Italy’s Manuel Lombardi.
The tournament is being streamed on the Polish Boxing Association’s YouTube channel – links, per ring and session, will be published before boxing begins.
Team Ireland
48kg Nicole Buckley, St. Carthages/DCU
50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road
57kg Kelsey Leonard, Unit 3, Naas
63kg Shauna Browne O’Keefe, Clonmel BC
66kg Grainne Walsh, Spartacus BC
70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda
75kg Aoibhe Carabine, Geesala BC
81+kg Judy Bobbett, Liberty BC
48kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda
57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC
57kg Patryk Adamus, Drimnagh BC
60kg Davey Joyce, Holy Family, Drogheda
63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC
67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda
71kg Jon McConnell, Holy Trinity BC
75kg Christopher O’Reilly, Holy Family, Drogheda
Head Coach Damian Kennedy
Coach Lynne McEnery
Coach Liam Corr
Coach James Doyle
R&J Seamus Kelly
Physio Rob Tuomey