JP Hale gets Ireland off to Winning Start

Team Ireland is off to a winning start at the Feliks Stamm tournament in Pultusk, Poland. 63.5kg JP Hale, the only Irish athlete between the ropes in day one preliminary action, was the victor over his opponent, Philip Donnel.

179 boxers from 21 countries, including Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Bulgaria, France, England, Italy, Poland, and Uzbekistan are contesting the tournament.

Team Ireland is already guaranteed some hardware – 48kg Rickey Nesbitt is the walkover champion. 57kg Patryk Adamus has a bye in to the semi-finals and comes home with at least bronze. Likewise, 48kg Nicole Buckley, 63kg Shauna Browne-O’Keefe and 70kg Christina Desmond

Preliminaries continue on Tuesday, and 57kg Kelsey Leonard opens proceedings in Ring A’s morning session, against France’s Amina Zidani. 75kg Aoibhe Carabine is in action in the last bout in that ring and session, against Italy’s Jessica Galiazia. In Ring B’s afternoon session, 81+kg Judy Bobbett takes on Ukraine’s Mariia Kryvonis in Bout 8

57kg Adam Hession meets Antony Joseph in Bout 2 of Ring B’s evening session, followed in Bout 7 by 71kg Jon McConnell contest against Italy’s Manuel Lombardi.

The tournament is being streamed on the Polish Boxing Association’s YouTube channel – links, per ring and session, will be published before boxing begins.

Team Ireland

48kg Nicole Buckley, St. Carthages/DCU

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road

57kg Kelsey Leonard, Unit 3, Naas

63kg Shauna Browne O’Keefe, Clonmel BC

66kg Grainne Walsh, Spartacus BC

70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda

75kg Aoibhe Carabine, Geesala BC

81+kg Judy Bobbett, Liberty BC

48kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC

57kg Patryk Adamus, Drimnagh BC

60kg Davey Joyce, Holy Family, Drogheda

63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Jon McConnell, Holy Trinity BC

75kg Christopher O’Reilly, Holy Family, Drogheda

Head Coach Damian Kennedy

Coach Lynne McEnery

Coach Liam Corr

Coach James Doyle

R&J Seamus Kelly

Physio Rob Tuomey