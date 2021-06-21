Jono Carroll would love to ‘batter’ John Joe Nevin but….

Jono Carroll would rejoice in ‘battering’ John Joe Nevin – but suggests he has to put his career before his personal desire to hurt his fellow Irish super-featherweight.

The Olympic silver medal winner has spoken ‘King Kong’s’ name with increasing regularity of late and has managed to push the usually happy-go-lucky operator’s buttons.

A 12 round verbal spar played out online earlier this year with both firing bombs the way of the other but there has been no talk of a possible meeting since Nevin employed Billy Joe Saunders as his manager.

One of Ireland’s most talented ever amateurs and a fighter, who has struggled to secure professional momentum, was still mentioned to Carroll in the build-up to the now postponed Triller clash with Andy Vences – and the Dubliner shared his thoughts on the matter.

The 29-year-old southpaw admits it’s a heart versus head dilemma.

The Spain based fighter would love to settle his differences with the ‘Mullingar Shuffler’ in the ring but doesn’t think the fight would be right for his career.

The former world title challenger suggest’s Nevin doesn’t have enough of a profile or fanbase to bring financial or boxing credit to the table.

“I’d happily punch his head in, no problem,” Carroll said.

“The thing is John Joe Nevin hasn’t a fan base and he hasn’t got big promotional support, so who is going to pay for the fight?

“As long as someone is going to dig deep into their pockets and pay me good money I’d batter anyone, I don’t mind who they put me in against. If it makes sense money-wise, no problem at all I would love to fight him because he has said some things online. I’d love to batter him for my ego but I’d prefer someone like Joe Joe Diaz, someone with a name, a reputation, who can progress my career.”

If the fight was to happen, the Prizefighter winner is confident he’d win. Carroll argues Nevin’s standout amateur skills haven’t translated to the pro game.

“I personally don’t rate John Joe Nevin, I don’t see him as an amazing boxer, he is skillful and he can box a little but he still boxes like an amateur in my eyes. John Joe is not recognized around the world, he is recognized in Ireland a little bit because of his Olympic history but that’s it.”