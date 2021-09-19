Jono Carroll Warns World Champions ‘King Kong is Coming’

‘King Kong Carroll is coming’ – that’s the message Jono Carroll [20(5)-2-1] sent the way of the super featherweight world champions after his Triller win.

Carroll defeated American Andy Vences at the at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Miami on a card that included fights for the likes of Evander Holyfield and David Haye to move into WBA world title pole.

The points win means the Finglas super feather is next in line for the winner of Roger Gutierrez’s upcoming defence versus Chris Colbert which will take place on a date to be confirmed.

The beared warrior claims he is unaware as to who holds the title or the straps situation but is certain of where its future home is.

“I’m coming, King Kong Carroll is coming,” he warns.

“I’m going to destroy all those champions, I’m coming. I don’t even know the man’s name who has the WBA [World title] but I’m taking that belt.”

The Hollywood hosted win becomes one of the best on the southpaw’s record but yet Carroll doesn’t believe it was his best performance.

Some tragic family issues hampered his camp and he warns he will be much improved with a more focused and lengthier camp.

“I can’t wait because when I have a 12 week camp… the previous camp I was in the best shape of my life and then I went home and the baby came out of hospital and it was a crazy time, so this camp wasn’t correct. When I have a 12 week camp you will see what I am about.

“I’m very proud but I’m also my worst critic. I can perform a million times better than what I did in there. So when we went back to the dressing myself and my coach said ‘we know that’s not us’.”

Carroll seemed most proud of his finish to the fight. He suffered a bad cut in round eight and at that stage, it looked like Vences might be moving into the ascendency.

However, the Spain based Dub bit down on his gumshield and finished the fight the stronger.

“The most important thing is you have to close the show,” he comments. “Champions close the show and I had to do that. I had no other option. When push comes to shove you bite down on the gumshield, that’s how winning is done.”