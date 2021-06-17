Jono Carroll remaining positive despite Triller postponement

Jono Carroll says he will just roll with the punches and keep his positive mindset after his fight with Andy Vences was postponed until August 14.

The two men were scheduled to meet this weekend on the undercard of the world title battle between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jnr, but a positive COVID-19 test for Lopez meant the entire card has been pushed back two months.

Despite the setback, Carroll believes that everything is written in the stars, and is still promising the best version of himself for the battle with Vences in August.

Carroll said: “A big thank you to everyone who has dropped me messages. I appreciate the love and support. It is what it is unfortunately, but I’ve got a very positive mindset.

“Everything is written in the stars, and it just wasn’t meant to be. I’ll go home now and see my beautiful family and then it’s straight back to it, we just roll with the punches.

“I’ve been training twice a day since Christmas. It’s not about going back into camp, I’m never out of camp. I’ve written goals down that I want to accomplish over the next four years, and I’m giving boxing 100%.

“This fight will happen in August, and I’ll stay committed and dedicated. On August 14 you’ll see the best version of me. I’ll be improving in every fight. I guarantee I’ll be at my best. “