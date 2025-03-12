Jono Carroll ‘Paddy’s Day’ Return to Winning Ways

Jono Carroll brings the St Patrick’s Day party to UAE this weekend.

The ever-entertaining southpaw trades leather on top of a ‘St Paddy’s Day Boxing’ bill in the Middle East.

‘King Kong’ will share the ring with Alexander Prado over 10 rounds in Dubai.

The Irish fighter will be strongly favoured to defeat the Venuzalan, although Prado does come to the ring uin 11 and his eight knockouts suggest he can punch.

The bout will be the Dubliner’s first since his war with Albert Batyrgaziev.

The 32-year-old showed his fighting spirit and boxing ability when threatening to upset the Olympic medal winner in Russia last Summer.

Carroll produced a trademark high-octane all-action display, throwing leather from start to ninth-round finish to give AL Ba a huge test in a highly entertaining fight.

In fact, the Dubai-based former Prizefighter winner gave the Olympic gold medal winner, his team, and his support a huge scare, hurting the Russian in the third and flirting with the finish.

As it was, the home fighter got his feet back from under him and matched the Irish side of the battle for work rate and grit until a cut finally swung things in his favour.

The Prizefighter winner will now look to get back to winning ways on St. Patrick’s weekend.