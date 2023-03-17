Jono Carroll explains bizarre reason behind weigh-in histrionics 

Jono Carroll [23(7)-2(0)-1] has no ill feelings toward nice guy Miguel Marriaga [30(26)-6(1)] and says he was more or less pushed into pushing his opponent at the weigh-in ahead of their fight in Dubai on Saturday.

The Flamboyant Dub looked fierce and firey after making weight on St Patrick’s Day and pushed the Columbian as they came head on the stage.

The interaction caught many by surprise, as there had been no obvious tension or bad blood between the pair during the build-up. Speaking after ‘King Kong’ confirmed he had no real issue with the three-time world title challenger and revealed the outburst was for show.



The Dubai-based former world title challenger told IFL TV that the show’s promoter had asked him to inject a bit of life into proceedings – and ever the showman the southpaw obliged.

“He’s a nice guy I’ve no beef with him whatsoever. The promoter said to me ‘bro you’re going to have to do something, we need to be selling the show here.’So I said alright and I gave him a little shove. He’s a nice guy and he doesn’t even speak any English. Yesterday I told him in Spanish he was too small, he doesn’t speak English so I can’t get under his skin. Today I gave him a shove, it was just giving the show their money’s worth.”

Carroll also plans to put on a show at the Agenda Arena the day after St Patrick’s Day but knows there can be nothing fake about his display in the ring. The energetic 32-year-old is aware Marriaga poses the kind of threat that requires him to be on it. However, he remains confident he will win in eye-catching fashion if he remains switched on.

“He is a very good opponent who has only been beaten by world-class boxers, so I need to be on point. This is a guy you can’t overlook even though I believe I have better hand speed and better footwork, he can pop especially with his backhand. I am expecting a good test but I believe I can outbox him. I’ll do what I did to Quigg, break his spirit and then hopefully get him out of there.”

If does manage to stop a fighter, who recently went the distance with Michael Conlan, Carroll believes he will firmly be on the world title trail.

“If I get a knockout here hopefully it puts me 2 or 3 with the WBA, I’d like to fight in a world title eliminator and then by the start of next year win the world title.”