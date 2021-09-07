Jono Carroll Closes in on World Title Shot – Triller Fight Upgraded to Final Eliminator

Jono Carroll [19(5)-2(0)-1]is just one win away from a second world title shot.

The Dublin super featherweight’s Triller promoted fight with Andy Vences [23(12)-2(0)-1] has been upgraded to a FINAL eliminator.

‘King Kong’ and the former Top Rank fighter were both given WBA top 10 rankings late last week and have now been handed a clear pathway to a coveted world title shot.

In fact, the victor of their Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood hosted fight, which will be topped by former heavyweight champion of the world Evander Holyfield rather than Oscar De La Hoya, will be next in line for the WBA world title.

It’s a big boost for ‘King Kong’, who saw a fight with Vences called off last minute earlier this year, as the prize now becomes a title tilt rather than just a higher ranking and exposure on a new platform.

Roger Gutierrez, 26, is the reigning champion at the weight. The Venezuelan claimed the title by beating Rene Alvarado in Dallas earlier this year and successfully defended against the same fighter as recently as August.

29-year-old southpaw, Carroll challenged Tevin Farmer for the IBF world title in March of 2019 losing out on points to the Philly stylist.

The fight is also just Carroll’s second since surprise defeat to Maxi Hughes last summer, he bounced back from that reverse with a win over the previously undefeated Romic Airapetean in Malaga in March.

Speaking after that win Carroll said:

“I’m hoping to get a big fight next. If not I’m just going to try stay active, keep my head down, stay in the gym, always learn and stay humble.

“To be honest I am just enjoying the whole process and the journey right now, it’s fun. I have just been so dedicated the last couple of months. I have nothing coming up and I have been on it since Christmas,” he said before refusing to follow his normal name drop policy.

“I have no call-outs right now. I just want to stay humble. I am on cloud nine right now.”