Jono Carroll blitzes Brazilian to take a step closer to world title shot

Jono Carroll walked through a potential banana skin to move closer to a world title fight in Dubai this afternoon.

The super featherweight buzz saw cut through Aelio Mesquita to register a second round stoppage win on the Probellum card at the Coca-Cocal Arena.

The former world title challenger scored five knockdowns before the referee stopped the fight 2:23 into the second round of the Saturday evening bill.

Carroll started well and had his opponent down midway through the first round – although it was initially ruled a push – the Brazilian visited a canvas on the bell and eventually won the round 10-7 when the referee told the judges to score the first knockdown.

Not that the cards were to matter as the southpaw dropped his opponent three more times in the second to ensure a sixth career stoppage.

With a world title fight in the pipeline, the 29-year-old was adamant he couldn’t afford a slip-up or a Maxi Hughes repeat – and he avoided both with dominant display.

The Dubliner and WBA #2, who challenged Tevin Farmer for the IBF super featherweight world title in March of 2019, is now just awaiting the winner of champion Roger Gutiérrez’s defense against Chris Colbert, which is set for January.

A fight with the winner of that world title fight could take place as early as March.

Carroll advances to 21-2-1 with the win, his opponent slips to 20-6-1.