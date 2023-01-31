John Joe Nevin confirms ring return

John Joe Nevin [14(4)-0] has confirmed he will return to the ring and fight.

The Mullingar Shuffler will fight for the first time in over three years when he trades leather on March 11.

The Olympic medal winner has suffered a sporadic existence since turning over and hasn’t fought since late 2019.

That win was a Channel 5 broadcast WBA International super featherweight title win over Freddy Fonseca, a victory that looked set to be a springboard toward the natural talent fulfilling his potential.

However, it proved another false dawn as ‘The Mullingar Shuffler’ hasn’t defended the title or even fought since.

The London 2012 hero was due to fight in April f 2021. However, one of Ireland’s greatest-ever amateur’s fight with former WBO Youth Champion Shaun Cooper was cancelled due to Covid.

That fight was to be the 33-year-olds first under the management of Billy Joe Saunders and the cancellation proved a massive disappointment for the southpaw who has struggled to get any rhythm to his pro career.

This time last year Nevin was training with Pete Taylor in Ballyfermot, sparking talk of a return but no date was confirmed until last weekend.

The decorated and talented undefeated pro will fight on March 11 against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent. The fight poster suggests the fight will take place at the Peacock Gym in Canning town although rumour has it taking place on a card in Dubai.