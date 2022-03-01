John Duddy auditioning for the part as Emmett Brennan’s trainer

Emmett Brennan has gone directly to the main character to help him in his bid to recreate the John Duddy story.

Although it’s yet to be officially announced it’s pretty obvious the Olympian has ditched the vest and will enter the pro ranks this year.

Brennan has been vocal about wanting a slot on the Katie Taylor- Amanda Serrano undercard and has revealed he will relocate to New York where he wants to tap into the Irish American market.

It’s something Duddy did to great success in the first decade of this century. The exciting Derry middleweight lived in the city and captured the hearts of its fight fans to develop a famous following.

I’m calling my first 6 months as a pro

-Debut April 30th in MSG

-Fight again June/July

-Get brought into canelos camp for GGG

-Fight again Sep/Oct



Same height and reach as GGG and a come forward aggressive style



I’m all in on this like always I’m aiming for the stars https://t.co/x6DTY3JBql — Emmet Brennan OLY (@emmetbrennan91) February 20, 2022

It’s a template the Dublin super middleweight wants to follow and he can get advice on how to do so direct from the ‘Derry Destroyer.’

Speaking to Boxing news, the Dublin Dockland’s graduate revealed he would team will have a trial period with the now actor as his coach.

Duddy, who is coaching Fergal McCrory, and Brennan will team up to see if a long-term relationship is worth pursuing.