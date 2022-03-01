Headline News News Pro News Top News of The Day 

John Duddy auditioning for the part as Emmett Brennan’s trainer

Jonny Stapleton ,

Emmett Brennan has gone directly to the main character to help him in his bid to recreate the John Duddy story.

Although it’s yet to be officially announced it’s pretty obvious the Olympian has ditched the vest and will enter the pro ranks this year.

Brennan has been vocal about wanting a slot on the Katie Taylor- Amanda Serrano undercard and has revealed he will relocate to New York where he wants to tap into the Irish American market.

It’s something Duddy did to great success in the first decade of this century. The exciting Derry middleweight lived in the city and captured the hearts of its fight fans to develop a famous following.

It’s a template the Dublin super middleweight wants to follow and he can get advice on how to do so direct from the ‘Derry Destroyer.’

Speaking to Boxing news, the Dublin Dockland’s graduate revealed he would team will have a trial period with the now actor as his coach.

Duddy, who is coaching Fergal McCrory, and Brennan will team up to see if a long-term relationship is worth pursuing.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Barnes: Conlan going for gold in Rio

irishboxing

Cruise-Keeler Ordered – Cool Hand Luke answers the call

Joe O'Neill

Back down Mexico way – James Power confirms fight date

Jonny Stapleton