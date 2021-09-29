John Carpenter set for Scottish return

John Carpenter [2(1)-0] will look to make it three 2021 wins when he returns to Glasgow in November.

The recent debutant could find himself three fights to the good before the year is out if he manages to win on a Sam Kynoch show come November 19.

The Pete Taylor trained fighter got the ball rolling with a victory in Sheffield before impressing in Scotland two weeks ago.

In fact, some argued Carpenter registered a mini statement win in just his second fight. Victory over Daniel Borisov was always expected but considering the fighters contrasting levels of experience the fact the Clondalkin puncher registered a stoppage win caught the eye.

His performance and indeed the crowd he brought with him must have caught the attention of the promoter because he has been invited back and will fight as soon as November.

Carpenter will take on a yet to be confirmed opponent in just a matter of weeks.

A win would see him progress further and enhance his reputation as one of the emerging fighters in and around 168lbs well worth keeping an eye on.

Speaking before his second career win the fighter with no amateur experience whatsoever told Irish-boxing.com that he wanted in on any super middle, light heavyweight super six talk.

“I respect all those lads but I genuinely think I steam through the 6 of them,” Coffey told Irish-boxing.com.

“It is interesting that none of them ever mention my name, isn’t it? I know I have less experience than them but I’m getting better every day. And look who I am learning off [Pete Taylor] and who I am training beside every day. I am like a sponge and absorb things very quickly. Yes, they have more experience but it is not as valuable as my experience moving in the right direction with the best coach and team around you.”