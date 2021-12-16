John Carpenter and Tony McGlynn to fight on Highland Fight Night

The first Probellum bill in Scotland will hist another fight for the extremely busy John Carpenter [3(1)-0] and the relatively inactive Tony McGylnn [2-0].

The Pete Taylor trained duo will trade leather on ‘Highland Fight Night’ at the Iron Works in Inverness on March 19.

The pair will face yet-to-be-confirmed opponents in Scotland but there are early suggestions Team Carpenter will try and secure him a title fight.

‘Golden Balls’ McGylnn hasn’t been in the ring since he defeated Dale Arrowsmith in February of 2020. The former Crumlin amateur will end a two-year sabbatical on the card.

Carpenter is on the opposite end of the busy spectrum. He debuted as recent as July of this year and has fought twice since.

His last outing was a six-round win over Elvis Dube and goes into 2022 BUI Celtic title eligible. He may be afforded the chance to bring that title into play in an exciting weight class in March.

The fight also represents Carpenter’s third in Scotland, a venue becoming increasingly popular for Irish fighters.