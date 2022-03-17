Joe Ward Told to get Ready for ‘Crucial’ Period

Joe Ward [6(3)-1(1)] has been told the next few months are “crucial” after he signed a co-promotional deal with Probellum and DiBella Entertainment.

The 28 year-old is ready to give his professional career a major shot in the arm having fought just seven times since 2019, mainly due to a “devastating” knee injury suffered on his professional debut.

Ward is one of the most decorated amateurs in Irish history, winning three gold medals at European Amateur Championships, as well as two silvers and a bronze at World Amateur Championships.

The light heavyweight also boxed for his country at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is determined to make up for lost time and transfer his incredible international amateur pedigree to the pro ranks.

“I’m excited to be working with Probellum, I think with their global reach they are a great addition to my team,” said Ward. “Lou DiBella has done a great job building my career in the US but I believe that Probellum will really help to build my name internationally. I’m looking forward to a bright future, with a strong team behind me.”

“As former Irish Olympians go, Joe Ward is one of the best and undoubtedly one of the must-watch prospects in the light-heavyweight division,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. Since the devastating injury on his pro debut, Joe’s comeback has been extraordinary and he’s at full strength. 2022 will be a year of growth where he can establish his credentials as a championship contender and with Probellum’s help, I expect Joe to fight more often on the world stage.”

“Teaming up with Probellum is going to greatly increase Joe’s notoriety around the world,” said Adam Glenn, Ward’s manager. “He has achieved so much internationally at the Olympics and medalled at the World and European Championships – we believe he has everything you need to be an international star. We want to build him around his core fan base in Ireland and the UK, but also in the US, and especially in the north east of the country. With his athleticism, ring IQ and charisma, Joe has everything you need to breakthrough. The next twelve months are crucial for Joe. He lost a lot of time through injury and then Covid, but he is building some momentum now and fights in his first eight-rounder on March 25th, in Montreal. By the end of the year, he will be doing 10 rounders, moving up the rankings, and fighting high-level contenders.”

