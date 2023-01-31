Joe Ward to kick off St Patrick’s week celebrations

Joe Ward [8(4)-1(1)] kicks off what he hopes will be a busy year with a St Patrick’s weekend fight.

The Moate light heavyweight fights on the undercard of Jean Pascal and Michael Eifert‘s world title eliminator in Quebec, Canada, on March 16.

One of Ireland’s greatest amateurs takes on a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent on The Place Bell Arena hosted tv card.

Ward ended 2022 with the best win of his pro career to date. The gifted Lou DiBella mentored southpaw beat Frederic Julan in Madison Square Garden in December.

The 29-year-old is hoping to continue to step up this year.

“I am training away, and I’m looking forward to a busy year,” he told the Westmeath Independent this week.

“For me, I think it’s a make-or-break year. I want to push on, and take on big challenges.”