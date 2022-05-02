Joe Ward to fight on massie Kambosos Haney card

Joe Ward [7(4)-1(1)] is heading Down Under as he looks to continue his rise up the light heavyweight ranks.

The Moate BC graduate will next go to work on the undercard of George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney’s massive undisputed lightweight world title fight.

The Lou DiBella mentored fighter appears against a yet to be confirmed opponent on a Top Rank card at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on June 4.

The fight is one of Ireland’s greatest amateurs’ second of the year. He was last seen stopping Oscar Riojas in Chicago on April Fool’s Day.

It’s a huge platform for the natural talent who has been incrementally stepping it up over the past year. Ward will be hoping for another step up in terms of an opponent and a place high up the card, both of which will aid the 28-year-old’s progression.

Speaking online Ward said: “Delighted to announce I will be fighting on the undercard of Devin Haney vs Kambosos in Melbourne Australia on the 4th of June. Looking forward to it, another step forward on another big stage.”