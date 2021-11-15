Joe Ward to fight alongside Lomachenko on December New York card

Joe Ward [5(2)-1(1)] looks set to return to New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden and the big stage on December 11.

Rumour and reports suggest the light heavyweight will fight on the undercard of Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey next month.

Ward has told respected boxing writer Kevin Byrne as much, while rumour in that regard has intensified since.

It would prove a great platform for the Moate BC graduate and would see him move into 2022 with some momentum, particularly if he gets an upgrade fight.

It would also mean one of Ireland’s greatest ever amateurs would have got four fights in 2021 and five in, in a 12 month period.

Ward was last seen in action as recent as last week when the 28-year-old shut out Leandro Silva on the Star Promotions and Lou DiBella promoted Rockin’ Fights 40 card at The Paramount Huntington.

That win saw Ward, who suffered defeat due to a freak injury on his debut, is now 5-1 and the Olympian looks primed to start making moves up the light heavyweight ladder.

Three-weight phenom Lomachenko’s headline act represents boxing’s return to ‘the big room’ at Madison Square Garden after a two-year absence.

“It is only fitting that the great Lomachenko headlines boxing’s highly anticipated return to Madison Square Garden,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

“However, Richard Commey can never be counted out, as he’s a tough fighter who carries huge power in both hands.”