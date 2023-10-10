Joe Ward puts best of Britain on notice

Joe Ward has put the best of Britain on notice.

The Moate BC graduate is ready to set up camp this side of the Atlantic and believes he can boss a booming British and Irish light heavyweight scene.

One of Ireland’s greatest-ever amateurs knows he needs to earn the chance to do just that.

The 29-year-old is also aware he needs to inject some momentum in his career to create genuine fan desire to see him in with some of Britain’s big names.

The massively decorated amateur believes step one to achieving that begins with a homecoming – set for Letterkenny and November 18 – and could end with him defeating the likes of Dan Azeez, Joshua Buatsi et all.

“I want to be in the big fights,” he told Irish media on Tuesday.

“I’ve been in with these guys in training and I know what level I’m at. I believe I am good enough to go all the way. It’s just about building momentum and getting these fights.

“I need to put myself in a situation where these fights have to happen. I think now is the time where I can build that momentum. All my fights have been on the far side of the pound and you’re going under the radar when you are fighting in the States or Puerto Rico, Mexico and the like.”

The light heavyweight scene is on fire in Britain at present, particularly with Boxxer and Sky in particular taking advantage. Now that he is about to set up an Irish base with Sheer Sports, Jason Quigley and Elite, Ward thinks it’s time to join the party.

“The groundwork is done now it’s time to fight over in Europe and stamp my authority on the division and look for the big fights. Dan Azeez, Joshua Buatsi, Lydon Arthurs all these guys. I believe I’m better than each one of them but I just have to get the opportunity.”

Discussing the fact he fights in Ireland for the first time he said: “It was always my dream to fight in Ireland and to have a homecoming.

” Ireland has been where it all happened from since back in 2011 when I burst onto the scene beating Kenneth Egan at the National Stadium. The atmosphere that night was electric. Then winning 15 Irish titles. I’ve never been beaten on Irish soil, I never lost in any competition in an Irish ring. Now to be able to headline a homecoming is very special for me, my family, and for all my supporters to be able to come and watch me in Letterkenny. It will be great to build momentum from here and hopefully, it’s not the only fight I have at home.”