Joe Ward knocks out ‘Great Britt’ in Madison Square Garden

Jonny Stapleton

Joe Ward was quick about bringing a long Saturday of Irish boxing to an end in New York.

The light heavyweight talent was last in the ring on a day that saw six Irish fighters in action across four different venues around the world – and ensured an early night for the fans that were getting fight fatigue.

The former amateur sensation stopped Britton Norwood in a round on the undercard of Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey in Madison Square Garden.

One of Ireland’s greatest ever amateurs dropped the American with an instinctive southpaw left backhand halfway through the opening stanza and got the finish seconds later.

The Moate BC graduate jumped on Norwood and forced the referee to jump in and wave the fight off.

The victory puts further gloss on what has been a successful busy year for the World and European Championship medalist.

Norwood, who had former Paul McCloskey opponent Demarcus Corley in his corner, joins former UFC competitor Leandro Silva, previously undefeated American Troy Williams and Marco Delgado on Ward’s 2021 slate.

A third career stoppage win on a big card should help the Lou DiBella guided fighter enter 2022 with good momentum – and the natural talent may look for quality as well as quantity in terms of opponents next year.

The win improves Ward to 6-1 while Norwood’s record now reads 10-4-1.

