Joe Ward Handed the Chance to Upstage Jake Paul

Joe Ward [7(4)-1(1)] will ensure a genuine naturally talented light heavyweight will be on display on Jake Paul’s next fight night.

One of Ireland’s greatest ever amateurs will fight on the Social Media stars undercard in New York on August 6.

The Moate BC graduate ensures Irish interest on the Madison Square Garden hosted bill beyond Irish fight fans looking to see how Katie Taylor’s rival Amanda Serrano performs, as she competes in a world title chief support.

According to Kevin Byrne of the Sun, the three-time European gold medal winner will fight Frederic Julan [12(10)-1] on the undercard of Paul versus Hasim Rahman Jr.

The French light heavy suffered a surprise first-career defeat last time out but comes into this clash with a solid record. Indeed, his slate suggests he represents the West Meath talent’s toughest test to date.

Before defeat to Khainell Wheeler last year the 34-year-old southpaw was unbeaten with 10 stoppage wins from his 11 fights.

For Ward it’s his second fight of the year and his fourth trip to the Garden where he will be hoping to steal the show on a high-profile Showtime card.