Joe Ward fights Great Britt in Madison Square Garden

Joe Ward [5(2)-1(1)] fights ‘Great Britt’ on his return to Madison Square Garden this weekend.

American, Britton ‘Great Britt’ Norwood will man the opposite corner as Ward competes at the icon venue for the third time in his young career.

The bout, which plays out on the undercard of Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey on Saturday, December 11 comes exactly a month after Ward’s last outing, in which he won every round against former UFC operator Leandro Silva in Long Island.

It’s also one of Ireland’s greatest ever amateurs’ fourth fight in what has proved a busy 2021 and victory should give him good momentum going into next year.

Norwood, the third American with a winning record Ward has signed to fight, comes to the ring with a respectable 10-3-1 slate.

However, nothing in his fight past suggests the Moate BC graduate should be concerned about him. The majority of the 34-year-old’s wins come against fighters with losing records, his best victory coming against James Ballad, who was 9-0 at the time, however, it’s a result Ballad has since avenged.

Ward has beaten Marco Delgado, the fighter who secured a fluke win over him on his debut, undefeated American Troy Williams and former MMA fighter Silva already this year.