Joe Ward and Joshua Buatsi rematches on Matthew Tinker’s radar

Matthew Tinker [6(5)-0] isn’t a ‘hit list’ kind of fighter, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t one eye on possible fights with big emerging light heavyweight names.

The former St Francis amateur has worked his way to 6-0 since turning over in late 2019 and transitions from small hall shows to the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden tonight.

It’s the start of a move toward the next level for a fighter who competed Irish National Elite, ABA and the Golden Gloves championships – and it’s prompted talk of some big fights.

The fact former National Elite Championships final foe, Joe Ward populates the same card has sent amateur matchmakers into overdrive, while another former amateur rival Joshua Buatsi’s name has popped up on social media this week.

Tinker hasn’t name-dropped either personally, it’s not his style, but when asked about both former rivals he said he hopes to fight both.

“I’m just taking it one fight at a time but of course that’s a fight I want down the line,” Tinker said of Ward links.

“Joe is a great fighter and I wish him all the on the card.”

His response to links to Matchroom prospect Buatsi, who he also lost to in an amateur final, was similar.

“I fought Buatsi in the London ABA finals years ago and people have always said they would love to see it again. Josh is a great fighter and I would love to share the ring with him again so who knows.”

Before he can look to what would be high profile clashes the New York based Scarborough native will have to overcome the toughest test of his career in the Big Apple tonight.

The southpaw takes on Michael Rycraft [4(3)-1(1)-1] on new to the scene, Triller Fight Club’s first ‘TrillerVerz’ event, a show that combines boxing and music.

Speaking on his opponent, he said: “He’s tall at 6’4”, awkward, and coming to win it will be a challenge and I’m looking forward to it.”

Tinker fights early on a card also plays host to a rap battle between DIPSET and THE LOX.

It appears to be a chance to impress those at Triller and maybe secure more fights on the monthly event.

However, in true Tinker fashion, he isn’t looking past tonight and the challenge that awaits.

“I’m looking forward to fighting in New York again and I would like to say thanks to Triller and Lou Dibella for the opportunity. I’m just looking forward to fighting, I’m not looking into it too much other than this fight at the moment,” he responds when asked about a longer-term working relationship with Triller.