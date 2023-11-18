Headline NewsLatestNewsPro NewsTop News of The Day

Joe puts on a show in Letterkenny – Ward wins in style

There’s no show like a Joe Show – and Irish fans were delighted they got to see it in the flesh tonight.

One of Ireland’s greatest-ever amateurs, Joe Ward showed his amateur prowess in front of a sizable and vocal crowd, winning his Irish debut with ease.

Ward was far too skilled and way too strong for game-gutsy Ghanian Prince Oko Nartey.

‘Mighty Joe’ hurt ‘The Prince’ across the first two rounds before his too brave for his own good opponent was taken out of his misery by the referee.

It took Ward just 40 seconds to figure out his Ghanian foe and once he did he began landing solid backhand lefts at will. Indeed a stoppage looked on the cards halfway through the first round as left hands reigned in at will Prince Oko Nartey was given every chance to quit and could have taken the easy way out but to his credit, he made an attempt to fight back just as referee David Irvine was about to step in.

The gutsy Ghanain needed all his fighting spirit to stay on his feet at the tail end of the stanza as a left hook wobbled him to the ropes. The bell saved him and he was allowed to come out for the second.

A purring Ward was enjoying himself dishing out punishment throughout the second but once again the African, who came to Letterkenny with a big team and high hopes, was proving as brave as they come. He ate big shots for 2:58 second before Irvine stepped when he ate a left hook in one second before the bell, calling an end to the fight.

