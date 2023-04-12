Joe Fitzpatrick goes bare-knuckle

The gloves remain hung up but Joe Fitzpatrick is making a comeback of sorts.

‘The Dragon’ is the latest Irish fighter to move into the world of bare-knuckle boxing and teams up with BKB Promotions.

The Belfast lightweight will debut without gloves on the BKB 32 card in London on May 21.

Fitzpatrick officially retired from the sport of Boxingin November of last year at the age of just 27.

Less than a month after confirming he was set for a return, had teamed up with Robbie Fylnn Management, and had agreed to fight Tony McGlynn on the stacked Michael Conlan topped Belfast December 10 fight card, the Belfast lightweight confirmed he was exiting stage left.

The Commonwealth Games medallist hadn’t fought since losing to Gary Cully for the Irish lightweight title back in February 2020 but was seen as talented and young enough to still make an impact on the sport.

However, the Immaculata BC graduate said he had ‘accepted’ his time had come and he was stepping away from the sport.

He will fight for pay again next month as he makes a move into the world of bare-knuckle.

The talented southpaw isn’t the first Irish fighter to make the move National Elite title winners Regan Buckley and Sean Turner both have BKB knockout wins on their bare-knuckle slate, while Conor Cooke also made the transition.