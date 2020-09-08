Jessica McCaskill claims battle weary Katie Taylor is on the decline

Katie Taylor [16(6)-0] is starting to show the scars of war suggests potential rival Jessica McCaskill [9(3)-2(0)]

The undisputed welterweight world champion hints the undisputed lightweight champion is on the decline while she is on the rise.

The former foes – Taylor defeated McCaskill in York Hall back in December of 2017- are a similar age, indeed the American is two years Taylor’s senior at 36, but the Chicago native feels number of fights and the fact the skilled puncher has been drawn into battle means she can only be on the decline physically.

The Chicago native, who upset ‘first lady’ Cecilia Braekhus last time out, argues she would be the fresher of the two going into any potential rematch – and goes as far as to suggest the Olympic gold medal winners love of a toe to toe dust up could prevent her retiring on her own terms.

“I feel like Katie is putting herself through a lot of wars, and like Katie said herself, Delfine [Persoon] drew her in. Her plan was to stay on the bike and move, but Delfine just drew her in. Katie is not a brawler and she is making the mistake of doing that. She puts her body through a lot of wars and it’s only deteriorating at this point.

“She has a lot of fights so she can only decline as for myself I have only 36 fights including my amateur career so my body can only go on the incline. She has to be careful not to get herself hurt and not to have to bow out boxing rather than retire willingly.”

McCaskill certainly doesn’t want one of the biggest names in the sport to retire just yet, rather she wants to fight her.

The Rick Ramos trained welter believes a rematch between the pair has become the biggest fight in female boxing.

There has been talk of a cross over fight for Taylor and a Braekhus rematch for McCaskill, but the two weight world champion is hopeful promoters see that a rematch is the logical route to follow.

“It would definitely be McCaskill Taylor II,” she responds when asked about what she would like next.

“Right now and it’s just smart business to ride that momentum and to get the viewership and get the fans involved.

“Everyone is very excited about it. I get a lot of messages on my social media and different things. Everyone is talking about McCaskill Taylor II and I hope that the promoters can see that and realize how good of a business option that is and take it forward.”

Now that Jessica McCaskill is the undisputed welterweight champion, who does she want to fight next if it was up to her, plus what did she think of Katie Taylor's win against Delfine Persoon in their rematch last month.



