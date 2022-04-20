Jennifer Lehane gets a taste for International success

Jennifer Lehane has got a taste of international boxing and is ready to dine regularly at big tables around the world.

The DCU boxer and reigning National Elite champion at 57kg made her Irish debut at the Nicolae Linca Golden Belt tournament in Romania two weeks ago – and the Irish singlet fit well.

The Ashbourne woman went on to medal, securing bronze in Targu Mures. The medal win and her displays were enough for her to raise her hand at a weight recently dominated by world level Michaela Walsh and if more international opportunities come she is determined to take time.

“This tournament has definitely given me a taste for international boxing and I already can’t wait for the next one,” Lehane told Irish-boxing.com.

“It was great to represent Ireland on an international stage in Romania.”

With the biggest International not too far away, Paris 2024, Lehane is starting to dream of being an Olympian, and her displays away with a strong Irish team have given her hope in that regard.

“Paris 2024 has been in the back of my mind for quite some time now, and now having the bite for competition I’m ready to give it my all. I’m excited to see what the future has in store for me.”

Reflecting on her performances in the Golden Belt tournament she added: “I’m quite happy with my performances. It was my first international tournament with the Irish team so I was happy to soak up the experience. I got in some really competitive bouts with some really good quality boxers. I had some great moments in my fights but there’s definitely lots to work on. Gold was the goal but I am happy about winning my first international medal for Ireland and for the learning opportunities it has given me.”