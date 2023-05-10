Jay McFarlane sends Thomas Carty a ‘proper knock’ request

“Don’t be afraid, let’s have a proper knock.”

That’s Jay ‘The Ghost’ McFarlane’s simple message to Thomas Carty [5(4)-0] ahead of their already eagerly anticipated BUI Celtic heavyweight title fight.

The Scot told Carty not to let fear take over and thus get in the way of the big men putting on a big performance on a big card.

The colourful 25-year-old says he just loves to fight, indeed his fight history proves as much, and he believes if the more technically proficient southpaw comes with the intention of letting his hands go, the fans, packed into the 3Arena on May 20, could be in a for a treat.

In fact, ‘The Ghost’ thinks the heavyweight title fight could steal a Matchroon-promoted Dazn broadcast show, that is topped by a mouthwatering undisputed world title fight clash between Irish sporting sensation Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron.

“Don’t be afraid, let’s have a proper knock,” McFarlane [14(7)-5(1)] told Carty via Irish-boxing.com.

“I personally think me and the bomber will steal the show, everyone loves a heavyweight clash and with my aggressive awkwardness, Thomas’ bombs from the southpaw stance, it’s sure to be an absolute belter.”

Although he is hoping Carty will come and trade with him, possibly as he feels it’s his best chance to secure a win, ‘The Celtic Viking’ does expect the Pascal Collins-trained fighter to take a more technical approach.

The fighter who went toe to toe with Nick Campbell in a Scottish heavyweight title fight has respect for the Bohemian supporter’s skill set, although he warns skills don’t always pay the bills.

“Thomas is a good solid fighter I take nothing away from him whatsoever, southpaw too which is also tricky but I feel I’ll have more problems than he’s got solutions.”

The fight is seen as the perfect breakthrough bout for Carty. The 27-year-old shares the ring and the spotlight with a big character, who will draw attention to the fight, on the undercard of a homecoming for Ireland’s greatest-ever sports star. The bout will be broadcast around the world and on the line is a title that could move him a step closer to potentially becoming the first Irish champion since Tyson Fury.

However, McFarlane explains there are also motivating factors for the away fighter. If the barber can cut it against the Dillian Whyte-managed heavy he will win a pretty career-enhancing title – and it seems fighting in Ireland also means a lot to the former Scottish cruiserweight champion.

“It would mean the world,” he responds when asked about the title.

“The belt is beautiful too, it looks like the ‘Tim’s Lonsdale’ belt and it’ll be a cracking display in my barber shop,” he adds before stating it’s a dream to fight in Ireland.

“I agree to every fight I am offered! I’m a true fighting man and I love this shit, Thomas is a friend too as well as being able to fight in front of an Irish crowd is a dream of mine. All my family is Irish, I am also delighted to get the opportunity to do what I’ve loved since a child on such a massive platform on a special night, potentially the biggest night in Irish boxing history.”