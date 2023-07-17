Jay Byrne Confirms Retirement

Jay Byrne has retired from boxing.

The Dubliner hung them up after a points reverse to undefeated Dane Oliver Zaren in Newcastle last Saturday night.

The bout was only the second fight of Byrne’s comeback but with the door toward domestic honours closed for the time being he has decided to call it a day.

Speaking online he revealed he is content with the decision and suggested the mini comeback after, which came after over three years away, was important even he didn’t get to live his Irish title dream.

“My journey ends as and although upset to lose tonight I walk away from this incredible sport a very happy man,” he said online.

“It has restored me mentally and physically after a turmoil few years in my life. I would like to thank everyone that ever sent me a good luck message, bought a ticket or took time to wish me luck over the years. I always gave my best and yes a lot of times my best wasn’t good enough but I hope I never let anyone down and always acted professionally.”

Byrne had a very unique, even influential career, and one that proved very successful, especially when you take into consideration, he came to the game late and with limited amateur experience.

He managed to successfully marry taking away corner fights on Matchroom cards, and fighting the likes of Josh Kelly, Felix Cash and Anthony Fowler with staying domestically relevant.

The 36-year-old beat Gerrard ‘Crank’ Whitehouse to claim the BUI Celtic title and fought Craig O’Brien for the Irish strap live on TG4. His desire to be in competitive fights lead him to defeats to Paul Kean and Paddy Gallagher but also allowed him to celebrate big victories over Stefan Sanderson and Marc Kerr, picking up the BBBofC Celtic title along the way.

Byrne also managed fighters, looked to promote, and was never shy about trying to highlight any issues he felt the sport had.

We here at Irish-boxing.com would like to wish Jay a happy retirement and thank him for the access and entertainment over the years.