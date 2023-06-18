Jason Quigley’s reacts to ‘massive’ Andy Lee news

Jason Quigley [20(14)-2(2)] believes Andy Lee will be a ‘massive’ presence in his massive fight in New York this coming Saturday.

The Donegal talent plans to upset Brooklyn native Edgar Berlanga [20(16)-0] on top of a Madison Square Garden-hosted Matchroom-promoted DAZN broadcast fight – and the former middleweight champion of the world will be in his corner.

Lee, who also trains Paddy Donovan, has been working with the extremely popular Quigley since he suffered defeat to Tureano Johnson and returned home to Ireland. However, he was unable to corner the Ballybofey talent in both of his American-hosted fights in 2021, including the ill-fated world title shot.

The Limerick fighter’s visa issues are now sorted and he will be in attendance for the mouthwatering super middleweight clash.

“The main man in my corner is going to be Andy Lee,” Quigley told the press over the weekend.

“Everything has been taken care of this time around. We have got visas. One of the terms and conditions for this fight was that we made sure that the visa was approved and Matchroom did everything they could to get the visa approved.

“We are ready to rock. Andy is going to be my main man in the corner.”

The two-weight WBO North American hopeful believes Lee’s presence will make a massive difference in a fight that could propel Quigley into the super middleweight world title mix.

“It is huge. I have great faith, great belief, great trust, and a great relationship with Andy. We have done everything together for the past three or four years: drilling techniques, games plans, creating a relationship, creating a bond.

“Having that man in my corner is massive. There is no other way to describe it.”

While Lee hasn’t been able to travel with the World Championship silver medal winner for his recent away days, he has been working closely with the former Golden Boy fighter for a number of years.

It’s a link-up Quigley, who returned from a 16-month layoff with a win over Gabor Gorbics in Dublin’s National Stadium in February, claims has been massively beneficial.

The Ballybofey man said: “We like to see things to believe them. I’m living every day, right in front of me, to see it and believe it.

“It’s not just someone else’s story. I’m doing walking, running, going for dips in the ring, doing pads and sparring with a man who has gone through everything that I have.

“It’s there right in front of me that it’s possible. It’s right there walking, talking, breathing in front of me. There is no better incentive or believe that you can do it to have a man like that training you.