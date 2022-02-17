Headline News News Pro News 

Jason Quigley steps up the Oche to Challenge former World Champ ‘Barney’

Jonny Stapleton

Jason Quigley will be aiming to land treble 20s rather than double jabs when he next steps onto the sporting stage.

Quigley will go from trying to dethrone a world champion boxer to attempting to get one over on a five-time world dart champion.

The Ballybofey boxer will throw darts against dart legend Raymond van Barneveld later this month.

The recent world title challenger will step up to the oche on Sunday, February 27 where he will play a ‘Barney’ in an exhibition.

The match takes place at Rosie Joe’s in Derry on a night the Dutch icon faces 20 challengers.

Quigley is a dart fan and is said to be capable when it comes to the sport. Indeed, according to Chris McNulty for Donegal Live, the 30-year-old’s best average in an impressive 77. It’s also said, Quigley. who as a nine-year-old played Dennis Priestly as a nine-year-old is a massive Barney fan.

The Donegal middle is currently recovering from the broken jaw he suffered when challenging Demetrius Andrade for the WBO middleweight world title in December.

