Jason Quigley says he is ‘ready to rock’ as Eddie Hearn CONFIRMS world title offer

Jason Quigley [19(14)-1(1)] says he is ‘ready to rock and roll’ as Eddie Hearn confirmed an offer to fight world champion Demetrius Andrade [30(18)-0] was put on the table.

Speaking to Gavan Casey of The42 the Matchroom boss confirmed rumours talks are ongoing are true and revealed an offer has been made.

The promoter, who is currently in Leeds promoting Katie Taylor’s latest world title defence among other fights, revealed his fighter Felix Cash has agreed terms to fight the world champion that holds a win over Luke Keeler. However, the Donegal middleweight is in Andrade pole and his profile in America means if he accepts the offer he will get the fight ahead of the English fighter.

“I made an offer to Jason Quigley yesterday for that fight,” Hearn told The42. “I like Jason a lot. I’d like to see him get that opportunity. I’ve also got Felix Cash, who’s accepted a deal for that fight.

“Demetrius Andrade — you don’t need to tell me he needs a big fight. But they [fellow middleweight champions] just won’t fight him.

“But he has to fight. And I’d rather give it to a Jason or a Felix — someone who it’s going to mean the world to, someone who’s going to fight their heart out to win the world title — than someone who we’re not involved with. And we don’t even represent Jason Quigley! I just like him and I know he’ll give a good fight.

“And with him being Irish, maybe we do that fight in Boston or wherever. Demetrius is from Providence. And I think it’s a good, solid fight.”

Irish-boxing.com understands the offer is to fight ‘Boo Boo’ in Boston in November.

If a deal can be reached, the Donegal fighter will have a chance to become a world champion before 2020 is done and win a belt once held by his coach Andy Lee.

Quigley hasn’t spoken on the offer but has no issue letting it be known he wants the fight and believes it makes sense.

In fact, the Golden Boy fighter went as far as to say he can’t see any reason for the pair not to trade leather.

“I don’t see why the fight can’t or won’t happen,” Quigley said.

“It will be massive!”

“For me, it would be an unbelievable experience and a massive opportunity., obviously with a world title on the line. I believe now that I’m coming to the point where it is time to really get in there and mix it up.”

🇮🇪 @jay_quigley – now inside the top 10 – wants to light up Boston with a bout for @BooBooAndrade’s WBO world middleweight title



Respective teams have been in touch to make this fight for November



Get it over the line @EddieHearn @Micheladatime 🤞👌https://t.co/MaPFDSLd6r pic.twitter.com/qtH2Slc1mB — Chris McNulty (@ChrisMcNultyDgl) September 3, 2021

Ballybofey’s Quigley made the usual, for him, step of calling out a fighter post his most recent win over Shane Mosley Jr. The 30-year-old name-dropped the WBO world champion, who holds a win over Luke Keeler, and interest immediately picked up.

Both fighters have commented and it has remained respectful. Quigley wanted to point out he holds Rhode Islander ‘Boo Boo’ in high regard but he wasn’t afraid to reveal he believes he wins any potential meeting.

“I wasn’t even out of the ring until I called him out. I respect Demetrius Andrade a lot. He’s a two-weight world champion and is a top class fighter. I fancy my chances big time. I have been ready since my last fight. I’ve stayed in shape and I’m ready to rock and roll.”

Quigley agrees with Hearn’s predictions that Irish involvement would make for a better spectacle.

“This is a fight that would be huge on the East Coast of America. Andrade is an East Coast man and think of all the Irish on the East Coast. The fight would fill any arena in that part of America – every single Irish person there would be looking for a ticket.”

“There’d be one hell of an atmosphere. It would be electrifying, especially after everything people have been through.”