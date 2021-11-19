Jason Quigley questions Champ Demetrius Andrade’s self-belief

Jason Quigley [19(14)-1] believes Demetrius Andrade [30(18)-0] can be forced into a crisis of confidence – and plans to test the world champions self-belief tonight.

The Donegal middleweight challenges the American for the WBO middleweight title once held by his coach Andy Lee at the SNHU Arena, Manchester, Boston in a matter of hours.

World Amateur Championship gold medal winner, Andrade appears that confident going into the fight, that he has mentioned the names of potential future opponents quite regular and has predicted an inside the distance win.

For Andrade and his team, Quigley is seen more as a keep busy opponent and another stop-gap along the way to a possible mega-fight with Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin, or the like – and they are not afraid to suggest as much.

However, the popular 30-year-old feels Andrade is more fragile than all the bravado the big talk suggests.

Quigley believes confidence issues are behind Adrande’s propensity to start fast and then coast. The Ballybofey man wonders if the titleholder needs that fast start to steady nerves and feel self-assured during fights.

The challenger suggests Andrade, who has scored early knockdowns before cruising his way to points win, is only comfortable boxing with a lead to fall back on.

At this stage, it’s just a theory but it’s a theory he plans to test tonight.

“I know that I can bring stuff to the table that is going to upset him,” Quigley said.

“I’ll show him things he hasn’t always seen inside the ring. I think he might lack a little confidence in himself and he feels he needs a fast start to get ahead. Then once he gets ahead he takes his foot off the gas a bit and gets into a comfort zone, so obviously, I’m gonna’ try and stop him getting into that comfort zone.”

It’s that ‘get the job done in first gear’ approach that has every challenger confidently predicting Andrade’s demise only for the reign to continue.

It’s also a style that holds victory much higher than entertaining in terms of importance, which plays a massive part in the Rhode Island fighter struggling to secure big fights.

As Quigley suggests, Andrade’s contrasting levels of talent and pulling power means he isn’t overly appealing to star names.

“He’s not this so-called fan-friendly fighter, he can be very awkward and messy, his style is not very enjoyable to watch for those wanting to see blood and guts. He is a technical fighter. I think he is being avoided because of his style. Demetrius Andrade is a high-risk low reward option for all these big guys out there.”

November 18, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire, USA; Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley pose after weighing in for November 19, 2021 Matchroom Boxing card at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Andrade may not have a style that attracts the masses but it’s one Quigley admires. In fact, the World Amateur Championship silver medal winner has been a fan of his next opponent since he first saw him fight in Chicago in 2007.

“He was an unbelievable amateur. I remember watching him in the Chicago World Championships, he is three or four years older than me, so I was just coming onto the Irish team and I was watching the lads boxing out in Chicago. I remember seeing this Demetrius Andrade and I loved his style and his skill set. He stood out to me and went on to win the World Championships. That’s when I first saw him, back then did I ever think I’d be fighting him for a world professional title? No, but we are here now.”

Photo Credit Ed Mulholland and Matchroom