Jason Quigley enlists Tyson Fury help ahead of world title fight

The last leg of Jason Quigley’s world title preparations at the base of the world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The Ballybofey middleweight challenges undefeated Demetrius Andrade for his WBO middleweight world title in just over two weeks’ time.

The November 19 DAZN broadcast New Hampshire bill topper provides Quigley with a chance to win the same WBO belt his coach Andy Lee once held.

To increase his chance of world title success, Lee has taken Quigley to Fury’s gym in Morecambe, England.

The Limerick man is part of Team Fury and helped coach him for his recent and successful WBC heavyweight title win over Deontay Wilder.

Lee also coaches former heavyweight champion of the world, Joseph Parker who has been training alongside Quigley, as he prepares for a fight with Derek Chisora.

Speaking previously Quigley has suggested there will be an Irish takeover come November 19.

“I honestly believe the Irish fans will outweigh his fans come fight night 100 percent,” Quigley told Irish media this week.

“I’m absolutely buzzing. Thank God the restrictions were lifted as all of Donegal had their flights booked and I’m sure half the country as well. Restrictions are lifted, the Irish are going to be there, anybody I’m talking to over there as well, they’re saying there are buses coming up from New York, Boston, I’m looking forward to getting into that atmosphere.”

