Jason Quigley confirms IRISH fight date

Irish middleweight Jason Quigley will make his return to the ring in April.

Quigley (19-2, 14KOs) returns to headline at the National Stadium in Dublin, the home of Irish boxing, on April 1st in a show hosted by Elite Sheer.

It will be the Donegal man’s first time to box as a professional in Ireland – and his first bout on Irish soil in ten years.



Quigley fought for the WBO middleweight title in November, 2021 – and remains focussed on getting his hands on a world title.

“I’m ready for the return,” Quigley said.

“It’s great to be back in the frame of mind of having a fight again and having the focus and purpose of a fight coming up.

“I’ve had a lot of time off and done a lot of thinking. I’ve always stayed in shape. I love keeping fit and I think I always knew it was only a matter of time before I’d be back.

“I had to make sure that it was done right and I wasn’t just going to go back in there for the sake of it.”

November 19, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire, USA; Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley during their Matchroom Boxing bout at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH on November 19, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Quigley last fought at the National Stadium as an amateur when beating Rachid Hamani on May 5, 2013 and the Ballybofey man now wants regular activity in Ireland.

Quigley won ten Irish titles at the iconic South Circular Road venue as an amateur.

Quigley’s return to headline the first Elite Sheer sports boxing show, is a significant statement – an event which will showcase an undercard of emerging prospects, in-demand domestic bouts and exciting entertainment for Irish fans to engage.

This is a platform which Elite Sheer Sports are building through a new boxing partnership, directing a combination of resources and experience towards re-igniting the Irish boxing community, with a fresh perspective.

Quigley said: “We did a lot of work In background and the link up between Elite and Sheer is very exciting, something we plan on making exciting and successful for Irish boxing.”



Barry Walsh of Elite Sports Promotions said: “Ireland has been starved of high-profile professional boxing. The level of talent we are producing deserves a platform and this is the collective goal of the Elite Sheer partnership.

“We are working extremely hard in the background with a clear vision to implement a commercial, operational and sporting structure which creates a sustainable future for Irish professional boxing.

“The success of ‘Time To Go Again – Rising Out Of The Ashes’, set a solid foundation. Overcoming many unique challenges and political obstacles. Building important relationships which are the catalyst for strategic growth.



“Jason is an amazing ambassador for Irish boxing. His return and title assault are a symbol of the Elite Sheer movement.”