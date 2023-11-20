Headline NewsLatestNewsPro News

Jason Myers promises to be a Knockout success

Jason Myers started as he means to go on.

The exciting Galway prospect made a real impression on his debut stopping Martin Milev within a round on the Rumble in the Hills card in Letterkenny.

The Tony Davitt trained former Irish amateur underage standout says the fast start didn’t have its roots in debut excitement or nerves.

The 22-year-old assures the big punching aggressive approach is one he brings to boxing every time he steps through the ropes.

‘Hands of Stone’ spoke to Irish-boxing.com after his win – you can watch it below:

Photo credit : Declan Doherty

