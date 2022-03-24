Jason Harty calls for more – Hard Hitter wants to start ‘hurting people’

The bigger the name the better the Jason Harty [3-0] performance claims the young prospect.

Harty registered a third pro win with relative ease on the first pro show to come to Ireland in 2022 last Saturday night – and instantly called for more.

The European Schoolboy silver medallist and European Junior champion wants more rounds, more challenging opponents, and more chances to show off his talent.

The brother-in-law of Paddy Donovan and Edward Donovan, who was a National Elite Champion as a teen, is nigh on bored by the learning phase of pro boxing and wants to kick on as soon as possible.

He also has no concerns about moving up the levels, confident he will look better against more established pros.

“I’d like that to be my last four rounder fight. I’d like to push on for a couple of sixes and get an eight rounder. I’d like bigger fights, better opponents and I’ll get to look better then with more rounds under my belt, start hurting people too,” he told Irish-boxing.com after his win on MHDXXI.

“Hopefully I get out every eight weeks, with Covid gone now we can afford to do that. I’d like to get one bigger shows and get my name out there,” he adds before revealing how he feels he’d perform with bigger tests.

“I’d show my boxing skill better, to be honest, and I’d look better. I’d fight anyone, I wouldn’t shy away from a fight.”

In fairness to Northern Sports Club and David McAllister, they secured on paper what appears to be an early test for the product of Rathkeale Boxing Club.

With an upset knockout win and an away corner draw on his record Richard Helm looked to have genuine upset potential and had some a little nervous going into Saturday.

Harty didn’t share those concerns and wasn’t long about showing why, producing the kind of early performance that suggests he is one to keep an eye on.

“I just got in and got the rounds under my belt. I just boxed, I didn’t go in to hurt him, I just boxed and showed off a bit of skill. I won every round handy, I didn’t have to break a sweat it was easy enough. I knew I’d outbox him. I didn’t have to work hard, I just boxed and used my skill, keep it long, catch him, keep it on the back foot. Small simple things.”

Photo Credit Caelan Conway Belfast Boxers.