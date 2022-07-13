Jamie Morrissey’s BUI Celtic Dream Very Much Alive

‘The dream’ is delayed not dead – Jamie Morrissey [3(1)-0] will still fight for the BUI Celtic title this year.

One half of the Irish Boxing Awards Fight of the Year [Robbie Burke being the other] was to fight for a first career boxing title in Scotland in just his fourth fight this weekend.

However, his ‘Bring on the Heat’ title fight was cancelled as recently as Monday.

Morrissey’s opponent Ben McGivern [3-0-1] tested positive for covid and was pulled off the Kynoch Boxing card as a result.

It was disappointing news for a fighter who has an aversion to padding out his record but Irish-boxing.com understands there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The 27-year-old Treaty puncher’s manager Ian Gaughran claims the fight has been rescheduled rather than cancelled.

Teh fight will now take place on a Sam Kynoch show on October 1 in Scotland.

It means the Shaun Kelly trained fighter remains on course to become the first man to win domestic honours in both boxing and Muay Thai and bring a title into play in an interesting potentially very competitive weight class.

The 27-year-old may also be afforded the chance to squeeze a fight in, in the meantime, and could take the chance to bank more rounds before the massive fight.