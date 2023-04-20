Jamie Morrissey Motivated by ‘Unwarranted’ Comments

Jamie Morrissey [5(1)-0] has a point to prove too.

The Limerick fighter takes on Kevin Cronin [5(2)-1] in an immediate repeat of their small hall classic on the Conlan Boxing card in Galway on Friday night.

The Treaty fighter won the first fight to become a two weight BUI Celtic champion in just his fifth encounter, suggesting the edged out Kerry half of the rivalry has more motivation triggers going the Salthill hosted return.

However, Morrissey claims he enters the repeat fueled by as much passion and with as many reason to win as the ‘Kingdom Warrior’.

Most notably, the popular Shaun Kelly trained boxer has Irish title desires but as well as fastening the newly designed green title around his waist he wants to shut the mouths of some doubters.

Post their February classic there were some Cronin fans who cried foul, while a handful in the game questioned the 77-76 scorecard. It’s par for the course post a close encouther of the boxing kind and any complaints were drowned out by the vast majority agreeing it was an entertaining fight that could have gone either way.

However, Morrissey still heard the chatter, took it as criticism and is using it as fuel ahead of the light heavyweight Irish title fight.

“The Irish title was a lure when it came to the rematch, so to was putting any critics to bed and chasing history .Any critics I have won’t be able to say anything after this,” Morrissey tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I think I won the first fight clearly, some of the things that were said after were unwarranted and inaccurate. That stung a little bit and it’s put a fire in my belly. The first fight was a war and fair play to Kevin, but I won it.”

Sticking up two fingers to the few who bemoaned his February win is just a bonus the true joy will becoming only the seventh ever Irish light heavyweight champion.

“The Irish title is the title I want and the European ranking that comes with it,” he adds.

“Winning the Irish title would mean the world to me. Three titles inside six fights, three titles back to back to back, it’s never been done.”

Once he has a green title around his waist blue belts will become the fashion for Morrissey. The 27-year-old will look to make continental moves and wants to start a European title journey.

He also believes it will help him on his evangelic mission and his goal of helping those in his county.

“It would be making my dreams a reality and it would acquire me the position I need to make the changes I want to make and to make my mission passion. It would give me more credence in my mission to lead more people to the meaning of life, which is Jesus Christ.”

Morrissey got to know Cronin very well over the eight rounds of back and forth action in February, but not well enough to predict how he will approach their second meeting on the Kieran Molloy topped bill.

“I don’t know what to expect from him this time round. I don’t know whether he’ll come at me from the start or whether he’s going to try and box but I’m prepared for both scenarios and I’m sure he doesn’t know what to expect from me either,” he adds before giving a very clear prediction.

“A Jamie Morrissey win. I see me winning, simple as.”

Photo credit Mark Mead