Jamie Conlan aiming Lowe for Kurt Walker

Jamie Conlan wants Kurt Walker [4(1)-0] to go Lowe in a bid to jump high up the boxing ladder.

The Conlan Boxing CEO wants to move the Olympian toward big fights in 2023 and sees the former Commonwealth Champion and European title challenger Isaac Lowe [22(6)-2(2)-3] as a potential rival.

Lowe, a stablemate of former Irish champion Tyson Fury, would be a huge step up for a fighter who has only been pro for a year.

The English fighter has challenged for and won titles and has only lost to Luis Alberto Lopez, the world champion Michael Conlan looks to dethrone on May 27, and Nick Ball.

The 29-year-old also beat Marco McCullough in a Commonwealth title fight and drew with Ryan Walsh and Dennis Ceylan.

At first glance, it could look like a ‘walk before you can run’ fight for Walker – but Conlan is confident the Canal BC graduate is more than ready to be stepped up.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com at the press conference to announce his brother’s challenge of Luis Lopez on May 27th, Conlan explained how “I would like to move Kurt into big fights this year. Before the year is out I’d like someone like Isaac Lowe for Kurt.”

“He’s 27, he’s progressing well in the gym, he was an Elite amateur, an Olympian, been at World Championship and he can pick things up quickly. We don’t need to wait when it comes to progressing him.”