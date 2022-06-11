Headline News Latest News Pro News Top News of The Day 

James Tennyson announces his retirement

James Tennyson has retired from boxing at the age of just 28.

The Belfast fighter confirmed the news online today.

There had been suggestions ‘Tenny’ had lost some love for the sport after his surprise defeat to Jovanni Straffon in Manchester last May.

He had returned to training in recent weeks but Irish-boxing.com understands the fighter who turned over as a teenager and has been a pro for just under a decade couldn’t find the spark again – and as a result has hung them up.

In a statement released online ‘The Assasian’ admitted it was a ‘tough’ decision but one he made with his young family in mind. He also revealed he bows out content having ‘surpassed expectations’.

Manager Mark Dunlop claimed it was an ‘honour’ to spend a decade working alongside the entertaining puncher and heralded him as an ‘outstanding role model’.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com he praised the Belfast fighter as ‘one of Ireland’s most successful pro boxers’ and pointed out he had to do things ‘the hard way’.

Tennyson has had an extraordinary career especially when you consider he turned over without any degree of fanfare and with a solid rather and standout amateur background.

However, he went on to become a two time Irish super featherweight champion, a British Champion at featherweight, a Commonwealth titlist, is one of only 15 Irish European champions and won the famous blue strap in the most dramatic of fashions.

Not only did the quiet and shy puncher win titles he won hearts along the way. You were guaranteed entertainment when the MHD fighter fought. When Tennyson entered the ring he did so with a kill or be killed attitude, highlighted by the fact only three of his 31 fights have lasted the distance.

In fact, the IBF super featherweight world title challenger hadn’t been involved in a fight that has gone the distance since 2017 as set of on one of the most entertaining runs of any Irish boxer, ever, forging himself a reputation as one of the biggest all-time Irish punchers.

