James Power to end Fight Drought in Hungry

James Power [5(3)-0] fights for the first time in nearly two years when trades leather in Hungry tonight.

The Cork youngster follows in fellow former ‘Ireland Youngest Pro’ Aaron McKenna’s footsteps by springing into surprise action this weekend.

Monaghan’s McKenna only confirmed he was fighting in Coventry on Thursday night, 24 hours before he scored his first win of 2021. Fellow Sheer Sports fighter Power will be looking to do the same, albeit in less glamourous surroundings tonight.

The nomadic Power returns to the country of his third fight and trades leather for the first time since he beat Camilo Rojas in Mexico November of 2019.

The Macroom 19-year-old fought four times before completing his Leaving Cert in the summer of 2019 but has only fought the aforementioned Columbian since.

The Rebel county fighter has spent time in America, where he penned a deal with Sheer Sports and his last adventure saw him spent time training in Tiger Muay Thai, the home of UFC world champion Petr Yan among other mixed martial artists of note.

He is now on his travels again but this the Dripsey youngster will be handed the chance to add to his record and register a victory for the first time in nigh on two years.

The weight is made!



Tomorrow night, we step through those ropes once again.



The fight is on. We’re ready to go! 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/1duGA3sNwD — James Power (@JPowerboxing) September 10, 2021

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com earlier this year Murphy revealed he still holds stateside ambitions.

“America will be where I’m based. I feel like that’s the best place for me to be. I will be heading home to spend some time with my family and friends as soon as I can before moving there very soon. I believe my next fight will be on American soil and I have no doubt that my management, Sheer Sports, and coach, Courage Tshabalala, will make that happen as soon as I land,” he said before revealing he will return to Tiger and Thailand.

“I would really love to keep that connection with Tiger and continue to represent them. They’ve welcomed me to their family and I will never forget that. I will return there to catch up with everyone and continue training whenever I can.”