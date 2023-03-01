James McGivern warns he’ll be right at home in Tony McGylnn’s backyard

Forget ‘mi casa es su casa‘ James McGivern [5(1)-0] has told Tony McGylnn [3-0] ‘tu casa es mi casa’ ahead of their eagerly anticipated clash on The Return card.

The Belfast fighter travels to the capital to take on the Crumlin fighter in an eagerly anticipated BUI Celtic title fight and warns the Dub he’ll be right at home in his backyard.

The St Georges graduate says he has grown up at the National Stadium, the venue that will host the lightweight title fight, and is most comfortable in the South Circular road ring, a ring he won 11 Irish titles in.

As a result, he believes he will have home advantage in ‘Golden Balls’ hometown.

“I’m traveling into his back yard it should be fun for me. But then again this is as much a home for me as it is for him. I know every inch of that ring and this place, I’ve been in here since I was a kid and I’ve been fighting here since I was 11 years of age. I fought here in big fights and in big fights all over the world so there is no pressure,” McGivern told Irish-boxing.com.

“The last time I fought in here I fought a fella from Dublin, George Bates, and I beat him in the Eltie final. I rose to the occasion that time, so I just have to do that again. That’s my favourite memory from here, winning the Elite title, I had a load of family up and friends up in [section] K, and we had a great night.”

Not only is McGivern rejoicing in the chance to settle a grudge at a venue he loves come the first day of April, but the 25-year-old is also delighted to have the chance to pick up a titleon the undercard of his manager Jason Quigley’s return.

The Celtic title in particular is one he has always liked the look of and one he also likes the sound of, particularly when he changes how it’s pronounced.

“I’ve been barking about that title, literally since the start of my career. I said to Jamie [Conlan then manager] I want to fight for that belt. It’s also spelt like Celtic and I support Celtic, so I’ll call myself the Celtic champion,” he adds before suggesting a McGylnn win could pave the way to bill-topping status, particularly if Elite Sheer go north.

“This is a big fight, there are a lot of eyes on this one, so if I perform that’s me on the ladder and I can become the name. If Sheer Sports and Elite do a show in Belfast then I’m your man.”