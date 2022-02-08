Jake Paul ‘Senses Fear’ From Katie Taylor

Jake Paul believes Katie Taylor [20(6)-0] is afraid ahead of her mega-fight with Amanda Serrano [42(30)-1(0)].

The Social Media star turned fighter turned promoter had recently said he got a sense of fear off the Irish Icon.

The American claims the smell of fear became more potent when Serrano suggested changing the pound for pound stars mega fight, set for Madison Square Garden and April 30, to a 12×3 fight.

Speaking to the Alex Pattle of the Independent Paul said: “I’ve already said that I sense a little fear from Katie, I really do. I’m genuinely saying that not to offend anybody, I genuinely sense fear and I think her answer solidified my statement.”

It was a slight break from the out and out respectful approach the MVP Promotions main man had throughout the media tour – but when push comes to shove he does have to back his fighter.

“I believe Amanda will win, stylistically,” he continues.

“All credit to Katie Taylor she has an amazing career and is an amazing person, but stylistically the way Amanda comes forward and her body shots. We saw Katie Taylor have a little bit of trouble with that against Persoon and she was head hunting and not necessarily going towards the body. That’s what Amanda brings, a power puncher that comes forward, unlimited cardio, that’s why I’m excited about this. Obviously, it’s going to be a great fight, but I believe in Amanda.”

The Youtuber surprisingly has been a bit of voice for fighter rights and pay, aiming particular ire the way of the UFC.

With that in mind playing a part in the greatest and most lucrative – in terms of purses – female fight of all time is something he revealed he is very proud of.

However, he has been very keen to direct the spotlight to both fighters, stating they are setting an example he hopes boxing as a whole follows.

“I want to give these ladies a round of applause for what they’re doing, what most people in boxing aren’t doing, the pound-for-pound two best going at it. This is what boxing needs more of whether it’s male or female, they’re putting it all on the line for this fight which is what makes it big.

“This is unprecedented and more boxers across the sport should take notes from these two ladies, make the big fights happen if you’re one of the pound-for-pound best and tell your promoters you want these fights. That’s what these ladies did and that’s why we’re here.”

Pictures courtesy of Mark Robinson Matchroom.