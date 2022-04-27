Jake Paul reveals reason why Amanda Serrano will defeat Katie Taylor

Something in the New York air tells Jake Paul that Amanda Serrano 42(30)-1(0)-1] is going to produce an incredible performance worthy of a historic night this coming Saturday.

The social media star turned fighter turned promoter was present at a photoshoot atop the Empire State Building on Tuesday to kick off Katie Taylor – Amanda Serrano fight week.

Returning to the ground, Paul, who heads Most Valuable Promotions, predicted the champion would be dethroned by his charge.

Indeed, he predicts a special Serrano showing on the DAZN-broadcast card.

“I feel it in the air that she’s going to do something incredible and historic that night,” Paul said.

Irish fight fans will argue his head was still stuck in the clouds at the top of the building that was the tallest in the world until 1971.

However, Paul attempted to add logic to his prediction, arguing the seven-weight world champion goes into the fight at the peak of her powers and with the style made to upset the undisputed lightweight queen.

“Amanda, I think, is in her prime and you saw the fight against [Delfine] Persoon with Katie Taylor where she had a tough time dealing with all of that pressure. Well, Amanda Serrano is on a different level,” he adds before throwing in one more advantage he believes the Puerto Rican has.

“I just think Amanda has that mental edge.”

April 26, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano light up a model of the Empire State Building which will be lit with their home colours on the night of their headlining fight on April 30th at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

The biggest fight in women’s boxing history , Paul believes it’s the type of match up the sport needs.

“It might as well be the biggest fight of the whole entire year, as far as it goes historically it is.

“Boxing needs more of this; the two pound-for-pound best going at it, that’s the problem in boxing, these fighters are scared to make these match-ups happen because someone has to lose and we’re starting to see more of it which is great.

“But promoters don’t want to put their fighters on the line and risk having them lose if that’s their cash cow. So this is great for the sport in general and we need to see more of the two pound-for-pound best going at it.”

Photo Credit – Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.