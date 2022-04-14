Jake Paul plays the Irish card ahead of Katie Taylor – Amanda Serrano mega fight

Jake Paul will be the only Irish person supporting Amanda Serrano [42(30)-1(0)-1] in Madison Square Garden on April 30.

The You Tuber turned fighter turned promoter has revealed he is ‘part Irish’ ahead of a fight he helped make, although having Irish roots are not enough for him to root for Katie Taylor [20(6)-0] in the biggest women’s fight of all time.

Paul has been promoting New York based Puerto Rican, Serrano for over a year now alongside Nakisa Bidarian of Most Valuable Promotions and is confident the seven-weight titlist will dethrone the undisputed lightweight queen in the mega-fight.

“I’m part Irish as well,” the social media star insisted. “That’s something people don’t know about me. I think I’m 20 per cent Irish, my mom always gets dressed up for St Patrick’s Day and all that type of s***.

“But unfortunately Katie’s going to lose. I’m sorry but Amanda Serrano is a dog, it’s going to be a good fight, don’t get me wrong but I can just sense these types of things. This is Amanda’s night.”

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano Press Conference announcing their undisputed World Lightweight title fight on Saturday April 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York. 7 February 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Although he thinks she will suffer a first career defeat on the Dazn broadcast card, Paul still holds a respect for the Irish Icon, a lot more respect than he does for Conor McGregor, who he hopes to fight one day.

“I respect Katie Taylor. I think she’s awesome, she’s been nothing but kind to me and she’s a champion she’s done so much for the sport and women’s boxing so for that, she’s a legend.

“She’s the biggest thing in Ireland, and why wouldn’t she be? Conor McGregor hasn’t won a fight in five years so do people really care about him? He’s washed up. Obviously, Katie Taylor is going to be the girl that they support.”

Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing