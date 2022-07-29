Jake Paul offers Katie Taylor $2 million to rematch Amanda Serrano on one condition

Jake Paul has challenged Katie Taylor [21(6)-0] to drop down to featherweight and rematch Amanda Serrano [42(30)-2-1].

The Youtuber turned fighter turned fight maker says he would give the undisputed lightweight world champion a career-high purse if she cut down for the repeat.

Paul, who disputed the result of the pair’s historic and record-breaking Madison Square Garden clash, has put $2 million on the table if the Irish sporting legend was to drop down two weight clashes and fight the seven-weight world champion.

The social media star, who fights Hasim Rahman Jr on the top of a bill Serrano populates at the MSG this day next week, also revealed the big punching Brooklyn-based Puerto Rican didn’t entertain the idea of a massive Croke Park hosted September rematch as she wanted to defend her featherweight titles before facing Taylor again.

“The only reason [the re-match is not happening] is that Amanda wants to keep her belts at 126lbs so she is the unified champion there, and they said they were going to strip her belts if she didn’t defend them right now,” Paul told DAZN.

April 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Jake Paul speaks before the weigh-in ahead of the Matchroom Boxing card on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

“So she’s going to defend them, keep all her belts at 126, and the money is cool and all, but that doesn’t mean anything to Amanda Serrano, she wants to be the unified champ at 126lbs.

“We have money for Katie Taylor too,” he continued. “We have $2m for Katie Taylor to come down to 126, let’s see who really is the pound-for-pound best is.

“I think Amanda Serrano won that fight, everyone thinks Amanda Serrano won that fight.

“Katie Taylor, I know you’re watching, why don’t you come down to 126, go against Amanda Serrano in that weight class because she came up nine pounds to fight you. She didn’t look like she was in the same weight class as you that night.”

April 30, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano during their April 30, 2022 bout at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

Taylor has fought the majority of her career at 135lbs, going up to 140lbs once to become a two-weight world champion. There are some who suggest she could do super feather if she wanted but 126lbs seems a step too far – and no doubt Paul would know as much.

Indeed, the American who turned heel during fight week and enjoyed goading Irish fight fans, may have made the statement in a bid to draw attention to his next fight.

Serrano has recently said she would come to Ireland and up and until Pauls’s comments it looked as if the was Croke Park in 2023 or nothing.