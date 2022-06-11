Jake Paul confirms Amanda Serrano’s next move – No Katie Taylor rematch

It’s official Amanda Serrano [42(30)-2(0)-1] won’t rematch Katie Taylor [21(6)-0] next .

As has been suggested and as now expected the Puerto Rican star will fight in August on a Jake Paul undercard.

The social media star turned fighter revealed as much on Friday, confirming that both he and Serrano will return to the ring on August 6 in New York.

The novice cruiserweight and the seven-weight world champion will headline a Showtime Pay-Per-View event that night.

Opponents have yet to be confirmed for either but the WBO have said Team Serrano have informed the southpaw will be making a WBO featherweight world title defence.

It was hoped Serrano would rematch Taylor and repeat their historic record-breaking Madison Square Garden undisputed lightweight world title fight in Ireland in September but Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has suggested Serrano was never keen. Hearn has now sheleved any plans to run the fight back until next year, giving Serrano time to unify the featherweight division.

“They don’t want that fight, unfortunately,” Hearn told Pro Boxing Fans. “I mean we’ve spoken to Jake Paul’s team. They don’t really want to go to Ireland. They don’t really want the rematch. And it’s kind of like, regardless of the offer, we don’t want to do the rematch.

“I think they want to go away and build some confidence and get a win in August and maybe we can look at it next year. It’s very disappointing because I love that fight. I think it’s a great fight and such a close fight. But yeah, it doesn’t look like it’s a fight that Amanda Serrano wants.”