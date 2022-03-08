Jake Hanney – Niall O’Connor Fight is OFF

The mouthwatering Dublin derby between Niall O’Connor and Jake Hanney is off.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter and the Crumlin Gym puncher were due to trade leather on ‘The Beginning’ Card in Cork on April 2.

However, Irish-boxing.com can confirm the fight is off after Hanney was forced to pull out.

‘The Wizard’ suffered a back injury during training and is unable to compete as a result.

The matchup was the most eagerly anticipated clash on the card and fight fans will be sad to hear the news, however, it’s one that may be made again.

An All Ireland clash between Dominic Donegan and James Cahill now takes the potential fight of the night mantle. A rematch of the 2021 Irish Boxing Fight of the Year between Jamie Morrissey and Robbie Burke would have been the one to watch but Irish-boxing.com understands the BUI want the Dublin side of the fight to get a win before sanctioning that scrap for a title.

There still remains plenty to look forward to on the Nowhere2Hyde ‘The Beginning’ bill with Tommy Hyde debuting in the main event, local lad Danny Keating fighting in his home county for the first time, Kerry’s Kevin Cronin in a super middleweight clash, Jamie Morrissey in action as well as Dylan Wilson.