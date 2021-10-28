‘I’ve Got a Lot of Faith in Him’ – Dillian Whyte Backs Thomas Carty to ‘Surprise’

Dillian Whyte is backing Thomas Carty [1-0] to become a success in the heavyweight division he knows all about.

The Dublin heavyweight made such an impression while sparring the heavyweight contender that the Jamaican born Brixton decided to sign him up.

The Matchroom big is now the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter’s manager and will plot his career from here on out – and it seems Whyte has big plans for the 26-year-old.

The active fighter, who manages the likes of Alan Babic and Fabio Wardley, admits Carty needs more big man experience but revealed he has faith in the Pasal Collin trained fighters ability and has backed the Dub to surprise a few.

“Big Tom, he’s good for Irish boxing, he’s a good looking guy, a big heavyweight and I think he’s a good signing,” Whyte said in London today.

“He’s exciting. I think he’s gonna surprise a few people. He needs a bit more experience with the big guys but he went to Joshua’s camp and came to my camp, doing things right. I have a lot of faith in him.”

🗣️ "I've been in camp with Chisora, AJ and Dillian. It's all learning for kicking on with my own career" – @thomas_carty



Watch: https://t.co/v1RZRwShnd pic.twitter.com/WcttWDkrxl — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) October 28, 2021

Whyte has already used his connections to get the southpaw onto this Saturday’s big Matchroom card. Carty will fight Igors Vasiljevs [4-1] on the DAZN broadcast bill in just his second pro fight.

“I’m delighted to be here on the big stage and kicking on with my own career,” Carty said at the press conference in London today.

“This time last year I flew out to Derek Chisora’s camp when he fought Usyk and from there on it’s been nonstop. I made my debut in Belgium in May, but over the last year I’ve racked up a lot of sparring against quality fighters.”

Whyte told Irish-boxing.com of his Irish heritage before he fought in Belfast on a Carl Frampton undercard back in 2015.

He also paid tribute to his Irish roots when he claimed the British title by defeating Ian Lewison and has in the past stated he would like to gain Irish citizenship and a desire to one day fight in Dublin.

Whyte’s grandfather Patrick hailed from Cork before relocating to the Caribbean via Dublin.

“My Grandad is half Irish and it is something that I am proud of. I have always been screaming and shouting it from the top of the roof because I am proud of it,” Whyte told Sky Sports.

“I would love to fight over in Dublin one day before I finish my career.