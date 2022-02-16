‘I’ve fought all my life for this shot’ – ‘Damn Blessed’ Craig McCarthy Ready to Have Fun on Khan-Brook Undercard

All he needed was the chance, everything after that is all ‘fun and games’.

Craig McCarthy [8(1)-0-1] goes into his potential career, even life, changing fight with Bradley ‘Sting’ Rea [11(4)-0] on this weekend’s Amir Khan versus Kell Brook undercard content with the opportunity.

The Waterford favourite says the difficult task was securing a major fight and suggests Boxxer prospect Rea can bring nothing to the Manchester Arena ring this Saturday that can match that battle.

The Deise southpaw claims he has worked all his life for this one opportunity and goes into the fight feeling ‘blessed’ to have his destiny in his own hands.

“I’ve fought all my life for this shot,” a passionate McCarthy tells Irish-boxing.com.

“My life story led me to this point and gave me this chance. I knew this day would come, now it’s in my hands, damn I’m blessed,” the colourful character adds.

“It’s been tough going the last few years but I kept training and stayed in very good shape.”

The ‘lives the life’ super middle is up against an emerging Manchester name in Rea. The Ricky Hatton-trained fighter is a fancied prospect with recent step-up victories over Jezz Smith and Lee Cutler on his slate.

McCarthy remains confident regardless, warns he is ready, and revealed more than just one camp went into preperations for this fight.

“I’ve worked a lifetime creating this opportunity and [manager] Neil Power has sealed the deal for me. I’m ready now. I’m always ready mentally, spiritually, and physically. We’ve put the work in, traveling around Ireland to get the rounds. We are more than ready.”

Now with that elusive opportunity secured McCarthy is primmed to change his career this weekend and determined to have fun doing so.

“It’s all fun and games for me now, zero pressure and zero stress.”